Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:09 PM
Post office to be a place of public trust in digital era: Jabbar

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

Post and Telecommunications Minister Mustafa Jabbar hopes that the post office will become a place of public trust in digital era.  
He was speaking as chief guest at the inaugural function of Digital Financial Services Cash Training Workshop at Dak Bhaban Auditorium on Monday.
Jabbar said the ministry would take steps to get the post office out of the way. There is no substitute for applying digital technology to the post office, taking advantage of the immense potential of the digital age. The post office has to be built as one of the best service organization in the country.  
That is why the government is ready to help. The postal service has undergone a radical transformation by implementing the recommendations of the 'Digital Service Design Lab' recently formulated to digitise the post office.
Jabbar said the vast infrastructure and network of the postal department across the country is a great asset of the country. If these are not utilized, none of us will be able to avoid liability. Just as cash is working in place of money orders, what needs to be done to make the post office suitable for the digital age has been determined. Not all of the existing post office manpower is digitally skilled. For digital post office, they have to acquire minimum digital skills. Without digital skills, everyone will have to become redundant in the future, said the pioneer of digital technology development.
Mentioning that new technology has changed the world, the Telecom Minister said that the era of voice calls is coming to an end and in the coming days, the world will fully enter the era of data calls.  Noting that the post office has no choice but to adopt technology for survival as an ancient institution, the minister said dinosaurs have become extinct due to their inability to adapt to the times.


