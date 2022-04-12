Video
Factory owners asked to pay workers before Eid holidays

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 62
Staff Correspondent

The government asked the factory owners including the readymade garments (RMG) sector to pay their workers wages and festival allowances for the month of April before the Eid vacation to be started from April 27 to avert unrest ahead of the Eid-ul Fitr.
The instruction was given at a tripartite meeting held on Monday with the government officials, factory owners and trade union leaders in Shrama Bhaban at Bijoynagar in Dhaka. Committee chairpersons and State Minister for Labour and Employment Monnujan Sufian chaired the meeting.
Monnujan Sufian asked the factory and industry owners to follow the holiday plan of the government for the workers on Eid-ul Fitr.
If it's not possible to pay the full wages of April, the state minister asked the owners to pay workers wages of at least 15 days for the current month of April before Eid.


