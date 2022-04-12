CU Eid vacation from Apr 17

CHATTOGRAM, Apr 11: A 24-day summer and Eid-ul-Fitr vacation will begin at Chittagong University (CU) from April 17.

The academic activities of the university will resume on May 11, said a press release of the university signed by Deputy Registrar SM Akbar Hossain on Monday. The residential halls will remain open during the vacation, it said.

Classes of all departments will remain suspended during this period on the occasion of Eid-u-Fitr, Shab-e-Qdar and May Day.

However, the administrative activities will continue, said SM Manirul Hasan, acting registrar of the university.