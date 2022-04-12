Showers likely in parts of the  country

Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely at a few places over six divisions of the country in the next 24 hours commencing 9:00am on Monday.

"Rain or thunder showers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions and at one or two places over Rajshahi, Dhaka and Chattogram divisions with hails at isolated places," according to a Met office bulletin.

Besides, moderately heavy (23-43 mm/day) to heavy (44-88 mm/day) rainfall is likely to occur at places over Rangpur, Mymensingh & Sylhet divisions.

Weather may remain mainly dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, said the bulletin. -UNB









