Non-gazetted employees to receive salary on April 25

Salary and allowances for the current month of the non-gazetted employees under the government and semi-government and autonomous bodies and non-commissioned officers and employees of the armed forces will be paid on April 25 to mark the upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr.

The allowances for the retired government employees will also be paid on the same day, said a handout on Monday.

According to the official calendar of the government, there is a possibility of celebrating the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the biggest religious festivals of Muslims, on May 3 (subject to the sighting of moon). So, the government has decided to pay this month's salary and allowances on April 25. -BSS







