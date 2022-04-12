Govt working for developing Jamuna economic corridor: Matia

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury on Monday said the incumbent government is working relentlessly for the development of economic corridor of Jamuna River.

"BNP-Jamaat alliance government didn't work for its advancement Jamuna when it was in state power," she said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled 'Jamuna River's Economic Corridor Development: Possibility, Challenges and Implementing Strategies' organised by science and technology affairs sub-committee of Awami League at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.

Matia said the economic growth of Jamuna Corridor was supposed to be done years ago, but it could not happen due to negligence of BNP-Jamaat alliance.

"People living surrounding Jamuna River are now dreaming for better livelihood under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina," said the veteran politician of the country.

Deputy Minister for water resource AKM Enamul Haque Shamim was present at the event as a special guest.

With Chairman of Science and technology affairs sub-committee of Awami League professor Dr Md Hossain Mansur in the chair, sub-committee member engineer Rawnok Ahsan conducted it. -BSS













