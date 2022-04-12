Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home City News

Govt working for developing Jamuna economic corridor: Matia

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 217

Awami League (AL) Presidium Member Matia Chowdhury on Monday said the incumbent government is working relentlessly for the development of economic corridor of Jamuna River.
"BNP-Jamaat alliance government didn't work for its advancement Jamuna when it was in state power," she said while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled 'Jamuna River's Economic Corridor Development: Possibility, Challenges and Implementing Strategies' organised by science and technology affairs sub-committee of Awami League at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh (IEB) here.
Matia said the economic growth of Jamuna Corridor was supposed to be done years ago, but it could not happen due to negligence of BNP-Jamaat alliance.  
"People living surrounding Jamuna River are now dreaming for better livelihood under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minster Sheikh Hasina," said the veteran politician of the country.
Deputy Minister for water resource AKM Enamul Haque Shamim was present at the event as a special guest.
With Chairman of Science and technology affairs sub-committee of Awami League professor Dr Md Hossain Mansur in the chair, sub-committee member engineer Rawnok Ahsan conducted it.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
CU Eid vacation from Apr 17
Showers likely in parts of the  country
Non-gazetted employees to receive salary on April 25
Workers busy making footwear at a factory in Brahmanbaria
Govt working for developing Jamuna economic corridor: Matia
Golam Moshi made political secy to Raushan Ershad
BSMRAU top in Bangladeshi universities
DMP arrests 63 for drug peddlers


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft