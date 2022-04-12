Golam Moshi made political secy to Raushan Ershad

Video
Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM
Observer Desk

Leader of the Opposition of Bangladesh Parliament Begum Raushan Ershad MP has appointed Ambassador Golam Moshi as Political Secretary with immediate effect, according to a press release.
Ambassador Golam Moshi has earlier served as Political Secretary to the Leader of the Opposition in 2014.
His is the third son of late Abdul Awwal, founder Member of Awami League and MLA from Sonargaon in Narayanganj.  Golam Moshi passed SSC and HSC from Dhaka Residential Model College and Graduated in Law (Honours 4th batch) from Dhaka University.
He has worked for multinational companies including British Petroleum, Total Gas, Asia Satellite, Hong Kong Telecom, General Atomic, etc. He was member of the Presidium of Jatiya Party in-charge for International and Diplomatic Affairs until 2013.
Golam Moshi served as Bangladesh Ambassador to Saudi Arabia and Permanent Representative to OIC from 2015-July 2020.  


