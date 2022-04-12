Video
Yet another Ramadan for ‘thugs’ ruling our kitchen markets

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 108

Despite penning as many as four editorials to regulate and control prices of kitchen essentials in the pre-Ramadan weeks, it now seems our efforts simply went in vain. Similar to past years, once more, 'thugs' in disguise of traders, importers and suppliers are ruling our city's kitchen markets.

Namely, prices of eggplant, garlic, green chilli, bitter gourd, cucumber, lemon and fish have marked a steep rise. Moreover, despite sufficient stock of rice in the country, mill owners have suddenly hiked rice prices without any logical reason, and they have been reported to sell rice by violating fixed prices. Many millers are not even taking orders for rice.

Though the government has repeatedly assured that there are adequate stocks of essential commodities, but on the ground there is gross disparity between prices prescribed by the government and selling prices. Even the prime minister's clear appeal on not to hike prices in Ramadan, aired barely a week ago fell into deaf ears. People falling under the category of low-income-segment have been the frontline victims of such abnormal price hike.

Our city markets are playing the same old records, as traders' roams about scot-free by largely ignoring the city corporation's price charts. Syndicates are reportedly hoarding daily commodities and manipulating markets following increased demand of commodities during the holy month. However, the government has held numerous meetings with business leaders to stop such unethical practices. But the authorities concerned have noticeably failed in their attempts.

Altogether, our kitchen market reality in this Ramadan once again indicates to all-pervading flaws and weaknesses in our market monitoring mechanism as well as zero law enforcement. On one hand, we call on the government to take a tougher stance against dubious traders , while on the other it is time to increase vigilance and take on-the-spot actions. With another twenty or so days remaining of the holy month, it is still possible to rein in on unscrupulous elements and establish full control over commodity prices.

In particular, we would suggest on engaging mobile courts, and at least two operating through shifts in every kitchen market. Simultaneously, we call on our business community to operate in the spirit of Ramadan and assist the government to keep price of essential commodities within affordable range. Last but not least, the government must consider the option to bring local importers, wholesalers, and including retailers under a regular consultative process to deter abnormal seasonal and festive price hike.

Since Ramadan market is marked by huge sales, traders can spread their profits thin and yet reap considerable profits in the end.

It is time to put an end to the Ramadan price hike phenomenon.



