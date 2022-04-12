Take initiatives against those who incite suicide

Dear Sir



Suicide is a great sin. However, this sinful act has not stopped. In this way, some more miscreants are encouraging people to take their own lives.



Some evil characters use words like, 'Your survival is meaningless', 'Peace when you die', 'You are crazy', 'What if you live and what if you die', 'You should jump under the train, a burden will be removed'. Many women commit suicide by being the victim of rape. Although the Bangladesh Penal Code, 1860 According to section 306, inciting a person to commit suicide is punishable by 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine. Under Section 309 of the Penal Code, if you attempt to commit suicide and commit an act for committing a similar crime, you may be liable to imprisonment for up to one year or a fine or both.



However, these crimes are spreading fast because they are not subject to proper legal punishment. Therefore, I hope the authorities will take the necessary action very soon.



Ashikujaman Syed

Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development