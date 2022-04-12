Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:08 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Take initiatives against those who incite suicide

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 212

Dear Sir

Suicide is a great sin. However, this sinful act has not stopped. In this way, some more miscreants are encouraging people to take their own lives.

Some evil characters use words like, 'Your survival is meaningless', 'Peace when you die', 'You are crazy', 'What if you live and what if you die', 'You should jump under the train, a burden will be removed'. Many women commit suicide by being the victim of rape. Although the Bangladesh Penal Code, 1860 According to section 306, inciting a person to commit suicide is punishable by 10 years rigorous imprisonment and fine. Under Section 309 of the Penal Code, if you attempt to commit suicide and commit an act for committing a similar crime, you may be liable to imprisonment for up to one year or a fine or both.

However, these crimes are spreading fast because they are not subject to proper legal punishment. Therefore, I hope the authorities will take the necessary action very soon.

Ashikujaman Syed
Research Assistant, Bioinformatics Research Lab, Center for Research Innovation and Development



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Take initiatives against those who incite suicide
Wine-washing the Israeli occupation
Critical issues in the GST admission test system
Historic Mujibnagar Government: Inspiration for further struggle
Aiding female victims of domestic violence
Restoring political stability in Pakistan is crucial for regional prosperity
Ensure adequate light
Why far right Le Pen is surging in French presidential polls


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft