

Critical issues in the GST admission test system



As a result, the suffering did not decrease. The expense of the university admission test for the students was not reduced. Because, once they had to pay 1200 taka to apply for a GST of admissions. Then, they had to pay 400 or 650 taka for each application in one unit only. Students also had to go to different universities to give oral exams, which is another kind of suffering.



For example, a student has the opportunity to get admission to a university. He/She has completed the admission process to that university with the admission fee of TK 11,000 or 12,000. He also had to bear travel and other expenses. Later, that student gets another chance to get admission to another renowned university. In other words, after cancelling his admission to the previous university, he was again admitted to another university with 12,000-15,000 taka. In other words, suffering, cost, and hardship did not decrease.



At present, new complications have been created. Because many seats were vacant in every university of GST admission test system, many universities could not complete the admission even with the interview on the waiting list many times. However, most universities have completed admission systems with different complexities. My workplace Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University has about 200 seat vacancies. However, the authorities have announced the completion of the admission process this year. However, there are many logical reasons behind this decision. It is time to take the midterm exam in many departments. If new students are admitted, it will not be easy to implement the academic calendar of the university.



However, public universities run on public money. A seat in a public university is like a dream. Because if a student gets a chance to get admission to a public university, his life and career may change, which will help him to play a role in the development of the country and society. So, I think it is better to complete the admission by university without leaving the number of seats vacant by coordinating with all the departments in the coming academic year. Using the same number of resources, it is reasonable to give the right to study in higher education institutions by giving admission to more students.



However, in the past, students applied to the prominent four universities, if they did not get chance in those universities, they would have to travel all over the country. Now, the cluster system has allowed most of the students to sit in any of the nearby centres and participate in the examinations of 20 universities. This is the positive side of the cluster admission test.



Teachers, on the other hand, have expressed dissatisfaction with the GST admissions test. The floor in charge was kept since the chief inspector was not kept in every room, resulting in incoherence. When a problem occurs in two rooms at the same time, the floor in-charge becomes perplexed. There will be no problem if each room has a chief inspector, and there will be no need to keep the floor in charge.



Furthermore, if a student unexpectedly fails or worsens the cluster admission test, he or she will no longer have a chance to be admitted to the university, which is a negative point of the GST admission test. In the past, students in one university did severely, but they had the opportunity to get admission through good exams with excellent preparation in another university. Last year, seat arrangement was not maintained fully according to the order of preference, a large section of the applicants raised questions about the seating arrangement. Many people believe that the cluster structure is putting the university at risk of becoming a regional institution. There are many inconsistencies in the cluster admission test, so the universities should implement cluster admission test in the 2011-22 academic year by eliminating these inconsistencies.



There are 53 approved public universities in the country. There are 20 general, science, and technology (GST) universities, one cluster admission test, three engineering and technology universities have cluster admission tests.



In addition, the same system was used to administer admission tests to seven agricultural universities. Exams at five renowned universities, including BUET, are, on the other hand, held on different dates. As a result, the students' hassle is not alleviated. In other words, only when all public universities are included in a single cluster admission test system will the cluster admission test be successful.



Many problems can be easily solved by determining which university the applicant has a chance at based on the students' scores and university and subject preferences, like the medical admission test. As a result, the admissions process would not have been finished, leaving many of these seats unfilled, and there would have been no need to end the admissions process by interviewing applicant from the waiting list repeatedly.

Md Shafiqul Islam is Associate Professor, Dept of Accounting & Information Systems, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Mymensingh











