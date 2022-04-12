

Historic Mujibnagar Government: Inspiration for further struggle



Pakistan government denied calling the session of National Assembly after the speech of Bangabandhu and Gen. Yahya Khan left Dhaka for Karachi. In consequences, it was obligatory to stage a struggle for independence and a flag of independent Bangladesh was hoisted at the residence of Bangabandhu of Dhanmondi, 32 on March 23, 1971 instead of Pakistan's flag. Pakistan's Army propelled an indiscriminate genocide through the Operation Search Light on the Bangalees on March 25, 1971 and born a black history.



Pakistan's Army arrested Bangabandhu and sent him to the jail of Karachi on March 26, 1971. On the eve of capture, he proclaimed the independence of Bangladesh formally and the war for freedom was commenced accordingly. A mandate-based government was indispensable to be conducted a war against hostiles, so a government was formed on April 10, 1971 consisting of the top-ranking leaders of Awami League as Awami League got the mandate winning the majority constituencies.



The oath taking ceremony of the government held on April17, 1971 at Baidyanathtala, in the then sub-division of Meherpur of Kushtia district. This government was known as Mujibnagar Government in-exile, as later the activities of the government had been conducted from outside of the territory of Bangladesh. A large number of foreign guests, world-wide journalists and the global media were present at the celebration of taking oath and gave emphasis the overall events on the measures of Bangalees' resistance against Pakistan which was the debut for Bangalees' performance in their thousand-years' history.



Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was made the president; Syed Nazrul Islam and Tajuddin Ahmed were made vice-president and prime minister respectively. Due to incarceration of Bangabandhu, Syed Nazrul Islam was made acting president of the government. Besides, Captain M. Mansoor Ali, Kh. Moshtaque Ahmed and AHM Quamaruzzaman were appointed as ministers in different affairs. The prime minister Tajuddin Ahmed announced the information about constituted president of Bangladesh and cabinet of the government of independent Bangladesh across the world.



Syed Nazrul Islam, Tajuddin Ahmed, M Mansoor Ali and AHM Quamaruzzaman informed their fellow Bangalees with the world's leaders that occupied Bangladesh was ready for a struggle against Pakistan for getting free. Despite Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman got incarceration, he was an inspiration of the symbol of the struggle against Pakistan's occupation. Gen. AG Osmany was made Commander-in-chief; Colonel Rab and AK Khondokar were made the Chief of staff and Deputy the chief of staff respectively. Professor Yusuf Ali read the proclamation of independence drafted by Amir-ul Islam, an Awami League MNA.



Several platoons of East Pakistan Rifle (EPR) and freedom fighters gave guard of honour at the celebration of taking oath which was launched by 11:00 a.m. Acting president Syed Nazrul Islam hoisted the flag of Independent Bangladesh and at the time of hoisting the flag, the nation anthem "amar sonar bangla amey tomai bhalobashey" was chanted accordingly.



The acting president Syed Nazrul Islam declared the information of the formation of the government of independent Bangladesh formally. Then he announced the names of the cabinet members and introduced them. Acting president Syed Nazrul Islam gave a speech and prime minister Tajuddin Ahmed gave his address at a press conference.



Subsequently, for the sake of security, the temporary office of the Mujibnagar Government had been transferred to the Theatre Road of Kolkata and then leading, administrative along with other activities of national and international affairs had been accomplished from that office.



The history of freedom fighting was inextricably embroiled with the Mujibnagar Government. The activities of the Mujibnagar Government were very difficult and tough. Plan wise training arrangement of freedom fighters, procurement of food and rations, treatment support, activities of foreign affairs were mobilizing mentionable. Besides, direction of fighting, mitigation of various problems of refugees, appeasement of administrative management in occupied Bangladesh including all state related activities would be remain memorable in the history of the Mujibnagar Government.



The Mujibnagar Government built up a complete state infrastructure in the situation of deportation. The government was comprised with secretariat, planning commission and unveiled diplomatic mission in abroad. Consequently, a full-fledged administration was built up in abroad too. Many government employees were paid salary also. The government opened the Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendro and published "The Weekly Joibangla".



The Mujibnagar Government divided the whole fronts of freedom fighters and Bangladesh into 11 sectors and zones with a view to conducting the war orderly. The freedom fighters were constituted with all parties' alliance in order to adorn comprehensive objectives which glittered image of the Mujibnagar Government internationally.



A freedom football team was framed to cooperate the Mujibnagar Government by its collected funds arranging matches in different places in India. The funds were expended for the freedom fighters in various forms. The Swadhin Bangla Betar Kendro motivated the freedom fighters and freedom anxious Bangalees with regular news reading and chanting nationalism songs.



In fine, the formation of the provisional government in Mujibnagar came into shape between the ominous and the brightening which would be remain as a red-letter day and a defining moment in our lives. The achievement of the historic Mujibnagar Government and the leadership of the independence movement aroused innumerable Bangalees which would be teachable forever, would infuse expectation and for which the whole Bangalees would be courageous to participate in any kind of further struggle in future for their existence.

Mir Mahfuzul Haque is a Retired Professor & Principal











