

Aiding female victims of domestic violence



Informal sources are the most reliable places where victim women can easily go for help and get support. In a study, a large majority of the female respondents (77.1%) mentioned that if women became a victim of domestic violence then they usually go to their parents' house and try to get support from there. However, more than two-thirds of them (68.2%) mentioned brothers and sisters as an informal source from which victim women usually get support and help.



Neighbours are also an informal source from where victim women go and share their miseries and try to get relief. More than half (58.8%) of the respondents mentioned that victims women go to their neighbouring people for help. About one-third (31.8%) of them mentioned father in law, mother in law, brother/sister in law to get help and support from them. On the other hand, more than one-third (36.5 %) of them said that sometimes victims women go to uncles and aunts for help and support.



The other informal sources are friends, son or daughter from where they usually go and try to get support. But more than half (58.8%) of the female respondents mentioned that majority of the women who become a victim of domestic violence did not seek help at all from any informal sources like parents, brothers, sisters, uncles and aunts or friends etc.



Another study also found that women who become a victim of domestic violence in both rural and urban areas were more likely to talk to their parents. Siblings were also an important group to whom the women revealed their experiences. In the rural area, women usually marry outside their village and lived away from their natal family support network. So, a high proportion of the rural women talked to their in-laws about the violence. Outside the family, women disclosed the violence to their neighbours.



It is important to underline that disclosure is not always aimed at getting help in stopping the violence. It may simply be a coping strategy for women to get some relief from mental stress. To women, parents are the most reliable source where they can express everything. Especially the mother who rears the girl child is always keen to daughters' problems after marriage.



In such a situation married women are seen to share their miseries with their parents. If any married woman does not have parents alive then she likes to talk about the violence to her brothers and sisters. Here brother and sister are considered the second most reliable sources where she can talk openly about the violence. After parents, brothers and sisters the next informal sources who do the victims women prefer to tell about their violence are uncle, aunt, father in law, mother in law, etc.



Formal sources are those like doctors, health workers, kabiraj, fakir, hospitals, UP chairman and members, village or local leaders, thana, police, court, NGO, women organizations, village family court etc. If women become a victim of domestic violence and if it becomes more complex then they usually go to these formal sources for the solution. Small portion of the female respondents (20%) mentioned that women who became victims of domestic violence and got seriously ill went to the doctor/health workers or were admitted into the hospital for treatment.



Among formal sources, village leaders or local leaders play a vital role to mitigate conflict that arises in the community. Sometimes they mitigate quarrels and conflict between husband and wife also. They did it from their own responsibility or sometimes the victim's family invited them to mitigate it.



Union Parishad Chairman and Members are also a formal source who mitigates most of the conflict at the village level. At present NGOs and some women, organizations are also working at the village level. Some of them mitigated quarrels that arose among community people. Also, they mitigated conflict between husband and wife. Other formal sources are police/Thana, court, village family court, etc.



But the studies revealed that usually, victim women or their parents and relatives do not want to disclose these sources unless the severity of the violence became fatal. And a large portion of victim's women never goes to any formal sources for seeking help.



Studies suggested various ways to reduce domestic violence against women first. Building up mass awareness among people is one of them. Through awareness building, a changed socio-cultural mindset can help to reduce domestic violence against women. GO-NGO collaboration is needed to build up this awareness building. The bad effect of violence against women should be incorporated into the school curriculum. Moreover, studies suggested that government should set up more formal help-seeking centres for victims of domestic violence women in urban and rural areas.

Dr Matiur Rahman is a researcher and development worker





















