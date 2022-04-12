Seven murdered in six districts

Seven people including an elderly woman have been murdered in separate incidents in six districts- Narsingdi, Gazipur, Jashore, Habiganj, Sylhet and Manikganj, on Sunday.

RAIPURA, NARSINGDI: Two men have been murdered in separate incidents in Raipura Upazila of the district on Sunday.

A young man was allegedly beaten to death by his elder brother in the upazila on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Shafiqul Islam, 25, son of Murshed Mia, a resident of Darihighrama Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said accused Motalib used an illegal electric connection of rural electricity to irrigate people's lands for money.

Earlier, his younger brother Shafiqul used to use the line from that same electric meter. But a few days back, Motalib moved the meter and installed it elsewhere for fear of the villagers.

As a result, Shafiqul could no longer use electricity in his house. So he got angry and lodged a complaint against Motalib at the Palli Bidyut office.

As a sequel to it, the rural electricity authority cut the line.

Being agitated, Motalib killed Safiqul at night.

Later, locals found Safiqul dead in the backyard of his house on Monday morning and informed police.

Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Narsingdi Sadar Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

Amirganj Police Outpost In-Charge Sub-Inspector (SI) Farid confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to arrest the accused.

On the other hand, a youth, who was injured in an attack in Raipura Upazila of the district, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday noon.

Deceased Lal Chan Mia, 28, was the son of late Maidhar Mia, a resident of Bahadurpur Village under Uttar Bakharnagar Union in the upazila. He was a farmer by profession.

Local and the deceased's family sources said Lal Chan Mia' uncle Alauddin and one Nur Islam, 22, son of Yusuf of the area, had been locked into an altercation over trivial matter in Bahadurpur Kandapara Jame Mosque on Thursday. At one stage of the altercation, Nur Islam and his cousin Jewel, 25, beat up Alauddin.

Hearing this, Lal Chan rushed in and protested.

Following this, Nur Islam and Jewel along with some of their supporters hacked Lal Chan, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued the injured and took him to Raipura Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor shifted Lal Chan to Dhaka following the deterioration of his condition.

Later, Lal Chan succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dhaka on Sunday noon while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, a murder case was filed with Raipura Police Station (PS) in this connection.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) (Investigation) of Raipura PS Gobinda Sarker confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are trying to nab those involved in the killing.

SREEPUR, GAZIPUR: An auto-rickshaw driver was strangled by miscreants in Sreepur Upazila of the district on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Anwar Hossain, 50, son of late Hossain Ali, a resident of Banshkhali Village in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Anwar was sleeping alone in a room outside the house at night after charging his auto-rickshaw.

At that time, some miscreants entered the room and strangled him. They, later, snatched his auto-rickshaw and fled the scene.

Being informed, police recovered the body on Monday morning and sent it to Gazipur Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Medical College Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

Police suspect that miscreants might have entered the room to steal the auto-rickshaw, but killed Anwar as he knew them.

Sreepur PS OC Khandaker Imam Hossain confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to nab those involved in the killing.

JASHORE: A man was beaten to death by his rivals over a land dispute in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rahman, 60, a resident of Arpara Village in the upazila,

Titu and Monirul Islam, two sons of the deceased, said their father had been at loggerheads with his cousins Mofizur Dafadar and Azizur Dafadar over the ownership of a piece of land.

As sequel to it, supporters of Mofizur and Azizur attacked on Abdur Rahman at around 4:30pm and started beating him with bamboo sticks and shovels, leaving him critically injured.

Critically injured Abdur Rahman was taken to Jashore General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Kotwali Model PS OC Tajul Islam confirmed the incident.

HABIGANJ: A man was killed and at least 16 others were injured in a clash in Baniachang Upazila of the district on Sunday.

The incident took place in Duttapur Village under Sujatpur Union in the upazila in the morning.

The deceased was identified as Moshahid Mia, 26, son of Sabur Mia, a resident of the area.

Baniachang PS OC Md Emran Hossain said a clash took place in between two groups of Moshahid Mia and Quadir Mia, son of Mafiz Uddin, over establishing supremacy in a business in the area, which left at least 17 people injured.

The injured were taken to Habiganj Sadar Hospital.

Earlier, Moshahid Mia succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, drive is going on to arrest the killers, the OC added.

SYLHET: A young man was stabbed to death in front of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in the city on Saturday night over senior-junior issue.

The deceased was identified as Nazim Ahmed, 19, son of Nur Mia of Sunamganj. Nazim was a hotel employee and used to live at a rented house at Dargah Mohollah in the city.

Kotwali Model PS OC Mohammad Ali Mahmud said Nazim locked into an altercation with one Jewel over senior-junior issue in front of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital in the city at around 10:30 pm.

At one stage of the altercation, Jewel stabbed Nazim in front of the emergency unit gate of the hospital, leaving him critically injured.

Locals rescued Nazim and took him to the hospital, where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Police, however, detained Jewel Ahmed, 24, for interrogation in this connection.

MANIKGANJ: An elderly woman was allegedly beaten to death in Ghior Upazila of the district on Saturday morning.

Deceased Nurjahan Begum, 62, was the wife of Ayub Khan, a resident of Sailkai Village under Payla Union in the upazila.

Police and local sources said Nurjahan's son Saddam Khan drove past a corn field with a tractor in the Bailjuri area on Thursday afternoon, breaking some corn trees.

Being enraged, the landowner Nazrul Islam began beating Saddam. At that time, Saddam's father Ayub Khan and mother Nurjahan came forward to save him. Then Nazrul called his men on mobile phone.

At one stage, Nazrul's men beat up Nurjahan and her husband Ayub with sticks, leaving them seriously injured.

Locals rescued the injured and admitted them to Ghior Upazila Health Complex.

Later, Nurjahan succumbed to her injuries there at 9am on Saturday while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

Ghior PS OC Riaz Uddin Ahmed confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers arrested two accused and trying to arrest the rest in this connection.