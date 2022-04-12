10 shops, house burnt in Noakhali

NOAKHALI, Apr 11: At least 10 shops and one house were gutted by fire in Kabirhat and Sonaimuri upazilas of the district in two days.

At least 10 shops were gutted by fire in Kabirhat Upazila of the district early Friday.

The incident took place in Moqbul Chowdhury Hat Bazar under Dhansiri Union in the upazila at around 2:30am.

Local sources said the fire began from a shop at the market, and soon engulfed the adjacent shops.

Being informed, a unit of Kabirhat Fire Service Station rushed in and controlled the flame after about two hours of frantic effort.

The fire might have been originated from electric short circuit.

The affected shop owners claimed that goods worth about Tk 4.70 crore were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Kabirhat Fire Service Station Officer Md Selim confirmed the incident.

Dhansiri Union Parishad Chairman Mohammad Kamal Khan visited the scene in the morning.

Earlier, seven rooms of a house were burnt in Sonaimuri Upazila of the district on Thursday night.

The incident took place in Munshi's house in Dhanyapur Village under Sonapur Union in the upazila at around 8pm.

Local sources said the fire began from a room in the house due to electric short circuit, and soon engulfed the adjacent rooms.

Being informed, a unit from the local fire service rushed in and controlled the blaze after about one and a half hours of frantic effort.

The affected claimed properties worth about Tk 30 lakh were completely destroyed due to the fire.

Sonaimuri Fire Service Station Official Abdullah Al Mamun confirmed the incident.









