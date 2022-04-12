‘Govt works relentlessly to bring healthcare to all’



The seminar on "Increasing the Capacity of the Health Sector' is seen going on in Pabna Town on Sunday. photo: observer

The seminar was jointly organized by Bangladesh NGOs Network for Radio and Communication (BNNRC) and Asia Foundation. Mokhlesur Rahman, deputy director (DD) of Local Government Department, was present as chief guest.

A total of 40 people including representatives of civil society organizations, government officials, representatives of the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), journalists, teachers, and representatives of the local community were present at the seminar.

The purpose of the seminar was to discuss the current state of the health sector, challenges and ways to make it more accessible, with the participation of stakeholders at various levels to further enhance the capacity of the health sector.

It was moderated by Naresh Chandra Madhu, Pabna District correspondent of The Daily Observer, as president of the seminar. Hiren Pandit, programme coordinator of BNNRC, delivered the address of welcome.

Special guests were Khairul Haque, DD of ACC-Pabna District, ABM Fazlur Rahman, president of Pabna Press Club, and Dr. Abdur Rahim, representative of Pabna CS Office. CS Office representative Dr. Abdur Rahim was also present at the seminar.

Mokhlesur Rahman said, everyone should work from their own place for the development of healthcare. The present government is working relentlessly to bring healthcare to all people, he added.

Prabir Saha, Pabna representative of Vijay Television, presented the keynote paper at the seminar. Later on, negotiators participated in the open discussion and shared their views and made suggestions on healthcare.

Dr. Ramdulal Bhowmik, Agriculturist Jafar Sadeq, representative of Mahila Parishad Kamrun Nahar Jali, President of Netwabkar Hasina Akter Rozi, ADAB President Monzed Ali, Teacher Kazli Rani, Journalist Arif Siddiqui and many others participated in the seminar.

Jafar Sadeq, an agronomist, said, the issues raised at the seminar will be helpful and effective in ensuring the provision of quality healthcare to all, especially the disadvantaged and marginalized people.

BNNRC is a media development organization. It was launched in 2000 and is registered with the Bureau of NGO Affairs under the Office of the Prime Minister.

BNNRC works to play role in knowledge-driven media development in regional, national and international arenas. It is a special advisory body of the United Nations World Summit on Information Society (WSIS) and the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations. It is winner and champion of the UN WSIS Awards 2016, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021.











