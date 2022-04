Commander of 7 R E Battalion under 305 Padatik Brigade Lt Col Md Ferdous Hasan





















Commander of 7 R E Battalion under 305 Padatik Brigade Lt Col Md Ferdous Hasan, PSC, handed over school dresses and humanitarian assistance to 60 students of Jibtali and Kaptai schools in Rangamati on Monday. Jibtali Cantonment at Kaptai organized the distribution programme. photo: observer