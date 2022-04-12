Two held in rape cases in two dists

Two men were arrested in two rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Bagerhat and Mymensingh, on Sunday.

BAGERHAT: A young man has been arrested for violating a housewife in Fakirhat Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Mahmudul Hasan, 23, son of Bazlu, a resident of Gansampur Basbari Village in the upazila.

Police sources said the victim woman was going to visit her husband in a hospital in Khulan on April 8 riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, the auto-rickshaw driver found her alone and raped her after taking the woman in a secluded place on the side of a road.

After facing the occurrence, she did not tell anyone about the incident for fear of public embarrassment.

Later, on the advice of her husband, she called the national emergency number '999' on Sunday afternoon to make a complaint.

Following this, a team of the law enforcers from Bagerhat Sadar Police Station (PS) arrested the accused.

A case was filed with Fakirhat PS in this connection.

Sub-Inspector of the PS Belal Hossain confirmed the matter.

GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man in a case filed for attempt to rape a schoolgirl in Gouripur Upazila of the district.

The arrested person is Mamun Mia, 23, a resident of the upazila.

The elite force members conducted a drive in Kanchan area of Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj on Sunday morning and arrested the accused.

According to locals, Mamun lured a second grader to give mango on her way to school on Saturday morning and took her to a jungle.

He attempted to violate the girl there but fled the scene sensing the presence of other.

The victim's grandfather filed a case against Mamun with Gouripur PS at night.

Gouripur PS OC Khan Mohammad Abdul Halim Siddiqi confirmed the matter.











