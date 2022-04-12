Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two held in rape cases in two dists

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 178
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in two rape cases in separate drives in two districts- Bagerhat and Mymensingh, on Sunday.  
BAGERHAT: A young man has been arrested for violating a housewife in Fakirhat Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Mahmudul Hasan, 23, son of Bazlu, a resident of Gansampur Basbari Village in the upazila.
Police sources said the victim woman was going to visit her husband in a hospital in Khulan on April 8 riding by a CNG-run auto-rickshaw. On the way, the auto-rickshaw driver found her alone and raped her after taking the woman in a secluded place on the side of a road.
After facing the occurrence, she did not tell anyone about the incident for fear of public embarrassment.
Later, on the advice of her husband, she called the national emergency number '999' on Sunday afternoon to make a complaint.
Following this, a team of the law enforcers from Bagerhat Sadar Police Station (PS) arrested the accused.
A case was filed with Fakirhat PS in this connection.
Sub-Inspector of the PS Belal Hossain confirmed the matter.
GOURIPUR, MYMENSINGH: Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) arrested a man in a case filed for attempt to rape a schoolgirl in Gouripur Upazila of the district.
The arrested person is Mamun Mia, 23, a resident of the upazila.
The elite force members conducted a drive in Kanchan area of Rupganj Upazila in Narayanganj on Sunday morning and arrested the accused.
According to locals, Mamun lured a second grader to give mango on her way to school on Saturday morning and took her to a jungle.
He attempted to violate the girl there but fled the scene sensing the presence of other.
The victim's grandfather filed a case against Mamun with Gouripur PS at night.
Gouripur PS OC Khan Mohammad Abdul Halim Siddiqi confirmed the   matter.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven murdered in six districts
10 shops, house burnt in Noakhali
‘Govt works relentlessly to bring healthcare to all’
Commander of 7 R E Battalion under 305 Padatik Brigade Lt Col Md Ferdous Hasan
Two held in rape cases in two dists
Four found dead in three dists
A view of the newly recruited police constables
Building adolescent-friendly society underscored


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft