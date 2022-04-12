Video
Home Countryside

Four found dead in three dists

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 185
Our Correspondents

Four people including a mentally-disabled boy have been found dead in separate incidents in three districts- Jashore, Pabna and Patuakhali, in two days.
JASHORE: Police recovered the slaughtered body of a motorcycle driver in Chaugachha Upazila of the district on Monday morning.
The deceased was identified as Kayem Ali, 55, a resident of Kajirpara Village in the upazila. He used to carry passengers on rent on his motorcycle.
Police and local sources said Kayem left the village with his motorcycle on Sunday night.
Sharmin, younger daughter of Kayem, said she talked with her father lastly at around 10:31pm. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted the slaughtered body of Kayem Ali in Singer Beel area under Fulsara Union of the upazila on Monday morning and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Chaugachha Police Station (PS) Saiful Islam confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter and trying to arrest those involved in the killing.
PABNA: Two people have been found dead in separate incidents in Ishwardi Upazila of the district on Sunday.
Police recovered the half-decomposed body of a man from a house in the upazila on Sunday.
The deceased was identified as Amirul Islam alias Amin, 50, a resident of Alhaj Mor area in the upazila.
Sub-Inspector (SI) of Ishwardi PS Shaheen Islam said Aminur had been living separately from his wife for long.
However, locals found his half-decomposed body in the house in the area on Sunday and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.
The reason behind his death would be known after getting autopsy report, the SI added.
On the other hand, police recovered the body of a man from the roof of a train in the upazila on Sunda nighty.
The identity of the deceased, aged about 31, could not be known immediately.
Ishwardi PS SI Amzad Ali said passengers spotted the body on the roof of the Khulna-bound Rocket Express Train at night and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body and sent it to Pabna General Hospital morgue for an autopsy, the SI added.
Ishwardi PS OC Asaduzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that the law enforcers are investigating the matter.
PATUAKHAI: Police recovered the floating body of a mentally-disabled boy from the Laukathi River in Sadar Upazila of the district on Sunday noon after a day of his missing.
The deceased was identified as Arman, 15, son of Kalam Mia, a resident of Khalishakali Village under Badarpur Union in the upazila.
Police sources said Arman went out of the house at around 12pm on Saturday, but did not return. He had been missing since then.
Later, locals spotted his body floating in the river adjacent to Kalishakali Kheya Ghat at around 3pm and informed police.
Being informed, police recovered the body.
Patuakhali Sadar PS OC Moniruzzaman confirmed the incident, adding that legal action will be taken in this connection.


