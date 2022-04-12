Building adolescent-friendly society underscored

GAIBANDHA, Apr 11: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for creating much awareness among the stakeholders to build adolescent-friendly society.

"In this context, multi-sectoral approach is very crucial to attain the cherished goal for the adolescents", they also said.

They made the observation while addressing a day-long multi-sectoral meeting on adolescent-friendly healthcare in the conference room of Gana Unnayan Kendra at Nashratpur under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday.

MCH Services of Directorate of Family Planning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized the meeting in association with Department of Family Planning (DFP) here.

Director of the Directorate of Family Planning Dr. Mamudur Rahman addressed the function as chief guest and deputy director of DFP, Rangpur Division, Dewan Morshed Kamal spoke at the function as special guest.

Presided over by deputy director of DFP here Saiful Islam, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Deputy Director of DFP, Dhaka Division Farid Uddin Ahmed and Programme Manager Dr. Manzur Hossain.

The speakers, in their speech, emphasised public awareness on sexual and reproductive health, violence, nutrition, mental health and various risky behaviour to build adolescent-friendly environment.

In this context, they also urged the stakeholders including the guardians to come forward with positive attitude to ensure good health and welfare for the adolescents.

A number of physicians, district and upazila level health officials, education officials, information officer, NGO representatives, students and teachers including journalists took part in the meeting spontaneously.















