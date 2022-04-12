Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Building adolescent-friendly society underscored

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 271
Our Correspondent 

GAIBANDHA, Apr 11: Speakers at a function here underscored the need for creating much awareness among the stakeholders to build adolescent-friendly society.
"In this context, multi-sectoral approach is very crucial to attain the cherished goal for the adolescents", they also said.
They made the observation while addressing a day-long multi-sectoral meeting on adolescent-friendly healthcare in the conference room of Gana Unnayan Kendra at Nashratpur under Sadar Upazila in the district on Saturday.
MCH Services of Directorate of Family Planning under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare organized the meeting in association with Department of Family Planning (DFP) here.  
Director of the Directorate of Family Planning Dr. Mamudur Rahman addressed the function as chief guest and deputy director of DFP, Rangpur Division, Dewan Morshed Kamal spoke at the function as special guest.
Presided over by deputy director of DFP here Saiful Islam, the meeting was also addressed, among others, by Deputy Director of DFP, Dhaka Division Farid Uddin Ahmed and Programme Manager Dr. Manzur Hossain.
The speakers, in their speech, emphasised public awareness on sexual and reproductive health, violence, nutrition, mental health and various risky behaviour to build adolescent-friendly environment.
In this context, they also urged the stakeholders including the guardians to come forward with positive attitude to ensure good health and welfare for the adolescents.
A number of physicians, district and upazila level health officials, education officials, information officer, NGO representatives, students and teachers including journalists took part in the meeting spontaneously.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven murdered in six districts
10 shops, house burnt in Noakhali
‘Govt works relentlessly to bring healthcare to all’
Commander of 7 R E Battalion under 305 Padatik Brigade Lt Col Md Ferdous Hasan
Two held in rape cases in two dists
Four found dead in three dists
A view of the newly recruited police constables
Building adolescent-friendly society underscored


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft