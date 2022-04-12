Another 150 youths get jobs in Cumilla police without bribe

CUMILLA, Apr 11: Another 150 men and women have got jobs in Police Department in the district without lobbying and bribing.

They were appointed on Sunday formally under the Recruitment of Trainee Recruit Constable (TRC) - 2022. Earlier, 150 ones were recruited under the first phase of the police recruitment.

By maintaining strict rules and regulations, these recruits were made on the basis of physical fitness test, written, and oral examinations. Job applications were submitted online since February 1.

On Sunday a function was arranged in the hallroom of Cumilla District Police Lines. It was attended by Superintendent of Police Faruk Ahmed as chief guest.












