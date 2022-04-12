Two minors drown at Nabinagar

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 11: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Nabinagar Upazila on Sunday.

The deceased were identified as Rouja Moni, 5, daughter of Anwar Hossain, and Nusaiba, 6, daughter of Monir Hossain, residents of Majhikara Village. Local sources said the sisters along with some of their friends were bathing in the pond of Nabinagar Government College at around 11am. At one stage, Rouja and Nusaiba went missing in the pond.

Locals rescued them and rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.











