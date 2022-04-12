Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:06 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Two minors drown at Nabinagar

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 195
Our Correspondent

NABINAGAR, BRAHMANBARIA, Apr 11: Two minor children drowned in a pond in Nabinagar Upazila on Sunday.
The deceased were identified as Rouja Moni, 5, daughter of Anwar Hossain, and Nusaiba, 6, daughter of Monir Hossain, residents of Majhikara Village. Local sources said the sisters along with some of their friends were bathing in the pond of Nabinagar Government College at around 11am. At one stage, Rouja and Nusaiba went missing in the pond.
Locals rescued them and rushed to Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared the duo dead.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Seven murdered in six districts
10 shops, house burnt in Noakhali
‘Govt works relentlessly to bring healthcare to all’
Commander of 7 R E Battalion under 305 Padatik Brigade Lt Col Md Ferdous Hasan
Two held in rape cases in two dists
Four found dead in three dists
A view of the newly recruited police constables
Building adolescent-friendly society underscored


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft