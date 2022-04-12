Video
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022
Foreign News

Australian election campaign kicks off with opposition ahead in polls

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

SYDNEY, Apr 11: Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government could lose the federal election to be held on May 21, according to polls on Monday, even as they showed him consolidating his position as the country's preferred leader on the first day of campaigning.
A Newspoll survey conducted for The Australian newspaper showed Morrison gaining a point to 44%, while opposition leader Anthony Albanese falling 3 points to 39%, the largest lead the prime minister has held over his rival since February.
But the poll said Morrison's conservative Liberal-National Party coalition, with a one-seat majority in the lower house of parliament, could lose 10 seats to Albanese's centre-left Labor in a campaign set to focus on cost-of-living pressures, climate change and questions over the major parties' competence.
A separate survey for the Sydney Morning Herald newspaper on Monday predicted the ruling coalition could lose at least 14 seats, including some previously deemed safe in resource-rich Queensland and Western Australia states. A win for Labor would see it back in power for the first time since 2013.
All 151 seats in the lower house will be up for election. Morrison's Liberal-National coalition holds 76, Labor 68 and seven are held by minor parties and independents.
Morrison kicked off his election campaign from the marginal seat of Gilmore in New South Wales - a narrow Labor gain from the Liberal Party in the last election in 2019 - as he prepares to spend six weeks on the road before the vote.
"This election is about a choice," Morrison said during a media briefing on Monday, describing Albanese's leadership as "untested and unknown".    -REUTERS


