Activists of peace organisations wear masks depicting (L-R) German Finance Minister Christian Lindner, CDU party leader Friedrich Merz, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and German Minister of Economics and Climate Protection Robert Habeck during a protest in front of the Reichstag building that houses the Bundestag (lower house of parliament) against the planned purchase of F35 combat aircrafts and nuclear armament, in Berlin on April, 11. photo : AFP