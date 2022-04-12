EU seeks unity amid calls for fresh sanctions on Russia

LUXEMBOURG, Apr 11: Horrified by the devastation wreaked by Russian troops in Ukraine, EU foreign ministers launched discussions Monday on a sixth round of sanctions but a consensus was proving increasingly difficult.

"Discussing about Ukraine means certainly to discuss about the effectiveness of our sanctions," Josep Borrell, the European Union's top diplomat, told reporters in Luxembourg as he arrived for the foreign ministers' meeting.

While five rounds of sanctions have already been implemented since Russia's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 -- the last just last Friday -- "certainly ministers will discuss which are the further steps," he said.

The European Union is now committed to what European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen says are "rolling sanctions" on Russia. But it has so far held back from those which would hit Moscow's coffers the hardest: a boycott of Russian oil and gas exports.

The fifth round of sanctions includes a ban on Russian coal imports into the EU -- an important first step towards what could become a broader prohibition on energy supplies.

Many ministers arriving for Monday's meeting were in favour of a maximalist approach that would entail banning Russian oil and gas.

But they also stressed the importance of maintaining EU consensus and unity.

One obstacle to widening energy sanctions is Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, an EU leader close with the Russian president who won re-election to a fourth term a week ago. -AFP













