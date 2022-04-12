Queen Elizabeth felt 'exhausted' from Covid

LONDON, Apr 11: Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, who turns 96 soon, has spoken of serious fatigue after she contracted Covid-19 in February despite aides downplaying her illness.

At the time, Buckingham Palace said the vaccinated monarch had "mild, cold-like symptoms".

But she was forced to cancel a series of appointments with foreign diplomats, at the start of her record-breaking 70th year on the throne.

Queen Elizabeth recalled her experience on Wednesday when she spoke to staff and patients by video-link to mark the opening of a hospital unit named in her honour in east London.

Speaking to one former Covid patient who required ventilation, the queen said about the virus: "It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn't it?

"This horrible pandemic. It's not a nice result," she said, according to footage released by the palace on Sunday.

The unit at the Royal London Hospital was built in record time to cope with an influx of Covid sufferers.

The construction team hailed the "Dunkirk spirit" that inspired them, referring to the World War II retreat of British and allied forces from northern France, in the face of a Nazi onslaught. -AFP











