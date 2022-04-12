Video
‘Extremely poor batting cause disastrous result’

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 182

Bangladesh captain Mominul Haque believed that an extremely poor batting let them down in the second and final Test in which they conceded a huge 332-run defeat.
The Tigers also lost the first Test by 220 runs and eventually were whitewashed in the two-match Test series, following their historical win in three-match ODI series by 2-1.
"We batted extremely poor throughout the series. You can't expect to win a match with this sort of batting. We indeed couldn't play to our full potential," Mominul said after the match on Monday at Port Elizabeth.
"We didn't perform with the bat and ball collectively as a team, like South Africa. Congratulations to them. It is disappointing but we have to move forward."
South Africa, who opted to bat first put up 453 before being all out in the first innings with Maharaj hammering 84. Dean Elgar made 70, Temba Bavuma added 67 while Keegan Petersen contributed 64.
Bangladesh were wrapped up for 217 and were still 37 runs behind to avoid follow-on but South Africa chose to bat second time. The hosts declared the second innings on 176-6, setting a 413-run target for Bangladesh to win the game.
Bangladesh's batting collapse in the first Test was believed to be the key in the team's big defeat.
"It was mainly due to not building partnerships be it with bat or ball. We'd build pressure on one end but would let it be released at the other, and we have to capitalize (on starts) and build better partnerships," he said.
The most disappointing aspect was that Bangladesh had meek surrender to the South African spinners Keshav Maharaj and Simon Harmer, even though they were no big name in the International cricket. Harmer in fact played his first Test series since 2015.
Bangladesh also got a pitch, which South Africa hardly offered for the visiting nation.
But Mominul said the pitch though assist spinners, it was completely different that what they got in the sub-continent or back at home.
"In sub-continent or back at our home, we mostly played side spin and our spinners got success with side spin. But here the side spin didn't work. Here they did overhead spin, which brought success for them. But we are not so used to overhead spin and so we capitulated," Mominul explained.
However he also felt pity for not absorbing the pressure.
"The opposition will also have to play in the same conditions and in international cricket, you have to absorb pressure and play regardless of conditions. No excuses on that. We have to play with the process as our focus, not the results which we have done here. The ODI series win was a positive, pity we couldn't win the Tests," he concluded.     BSS


