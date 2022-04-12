

Mominul defends Mushfiqur's reverse sweep shot

The Tigers eventually lost the Test by 332 runs after being all out for 80 in the fourth innings, chasing a target of 413 runs. However Bangladesh indeed lost the match when they were bowled out for 217 in the first innings, to concede a huge 236-run lead.

Mushfiqur looked in sublime touch to bail the side of out danger but after making 51 runs and with six overs to end the day, Mushfiqur suddenly played a reverse sweep shot, which caused his dismissal and triggered a sensational batting collapse.

Experts said at the time when just six overs were left to draw the bails for the day, such sort of shot was needless and nasty from a senior batter like Mushfiqur Rahim.

The cricket fans and people involved with country's cricket also lashed at out Mushfiqur Rahim for this shot. Even the team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon raised a question whether there was any necessity to play this shot when everything was going fine.

But Mominul said Mushfiqur didn't play any shot that was not in the cricket syllabus.

"I think a reverse sweep is a shot that is in the cricket syllabus. Isn't it? It's not the shots outside of cricket. Of course it's a shot. He can play this shot. If he has this shot in his plan then he will play. And it's not that he didn't score while playing this shot or was unsuccessful too," Mominul said after Bangladesh's 332-run defeat in second Test.

"I think he should be supported. I also support him. You also know that he got immense success with this shot."

Mominul further said the excessive talk or criticism about this reverse sweep may be harmful for Mushfiqur and eventually it will do more harm for the team than good.

"If you do a lot of research on the thing, if you keep telling him about the thing, it is bad for himself. And it will be bad for our team. If he plays the shot and succeeds then what's the problem." Mominul remarked. -BSS









