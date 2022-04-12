Video
South Africa coach Boucher admits off-field issues 'tough'

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 193

GQEBERHA, APRIL 11: South African cricket head coach Mark Boucher admitted on Monday that the reality of an impending disciplinary hearing had been difficult for him to handle.
Boucher faces charges related to racial discrimination which could result in his dismissal by Cricket South Africa. He will attend a hearing chaired by a senior advocate next month.
"It's been tough," said Boucher after South Africa completed a 2-0 Test series win against Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on Monday.
"I've really enjoyed coaching the guys, the cricketing side of things. We've got a really tight unit together and I've enjoyed being around the guys and seeing the development in their cricket.
"Outside that, I can't say I've enjoyed it. That's being honest. I don't think anyone in my situation can enjoy what's been put on my plate."
Boucher's contract runs through to the 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Ahead of that, South Africa face the challenge of away Test series against England and Australia but Boucher acknowledged that it was not certain whether he would still be in charge.
"As a person I'm very competitive. You want to judge yourself against the best teams in the world.
"We played against the two best teams of recent teams in (World Test championship finalists) India and New Zealand and they were tough-fought series and we did very well against those sides."    -AFP


