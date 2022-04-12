Video
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:04 PM
Sheikh Jamal confirms DPL Super League

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM

Shiekh Jamal Dhanmondi Club secured a hard-fought four-run win over Rupganj Tigers on Monday at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium and in doing so, they became the first team to confirm the Super League phase.
After this victory, Sheikh Jamal topped the point table with 16 points from nine matches.
Jamal compiled a moderate 202 before being all out in 48.1 overs with Saif Hasan making the highest 61 and Ziaur Rahman adding 57.
Rupganj however were restricted to 198-8 in 50 overs despite a 95-run knock from Asif Ahmed Ratul.
Pacer Mrittunjoy Chowdhury claimed 3-37 to wreck havoc on Rupganj batting line up.
Rupganj were in sixth position so far with eight points from nine matches.
Meanwhile, Abahani Limited moved to the fourth position of the point table with 12 points from nine matches after a thrilling one-run victory over Gazi Group Cricketers at BKSP-3 ground today.
Jaker Ali Anik struck a 103 ball-107 with 13 fours and two sixes as Abahani Limited posted 311-7. Afif Hossain hammered a brisk 32 ball-50 to complement Jaker.
Gazi Group battled hard but eventually were bowled out for 310 with Al Amin Junior making highest 92 and opener Mehedi Marud adding 82. Saifuddin of Abahani scalped 3-56.
In the day's other match, Mohammedan bounced back into the winning-way with a 5-run victory over City Club at BKSP-4 ground. But despite this victory their aspiration to move to the Super League remained in limbo.
Being sent to bat first, Mohammedan racked up 228-9 thanks to Abdul Majid's 64. Shuvagata Hom also scored 59 to play a vital role.
Pacer Hasan Mahmud then took 3-47 as City Club were wrapped up for 223 in 48.4 overs. Captain Jawad Royen top-scored
with 69.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

