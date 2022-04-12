Bangladesh digest another shameful Test defeat



South Africa's Dean Elgar (C) holds the trophy as the South African team poses for a photo after winning the series following the second Test cricket match between South Africa and Bangladesh at St George's Park in Gqeberha on April 11, 2022. photo: AFP

Visitors faced 9.1 overs on Sunday and lost top three batters to manage 27 runs only. Opener Mahmudul Hasan Joy had a pair, who went on duck in both the innings while Nazmul Hossain Shanto got out on seven. Tamim Iqbal cut down on unlucky 13 as the game of the day-3 called off.

Mushfiqur Rahim threw his wicket in the very 2nd over of the following day playing a luxurious sweep shot. He departed just after opening the account. Skipper Mominul continued his sorry figure, who could dig up five runs only.

Liton Das and Mehidy Miraz were the two Bangladesh batters to score 20 or more. Liton find 27 while Miraz gathered 20. Five Bangladesh batters namely Joy, Yasir Rabbi, Taijul Islam, Ebadat Hossain and Khaled Ahmed failed to open their accounts.

Like previous game, Keshav Maharaj emerged as the main destroyer who hauled seven wickets for 40 runs from 13 overs whereas his peer-spinner Simon Harmer took the rest three.

Earlier on April 8, South Africa won the toss and piled-up 453 runs in their first innings ridding on the bat of Maharaj (84), Deal Elgar (70), Temba Bavuma (67) and Keegan Petersen (64). Taijul hauled six wickets spending 150 runs.

Bangladesh in reply, were all-out for 217. Mushfiqur Rahim scored 51, Tamim 47, Yasir Ali 46 and Shanto gathered 33 runs. Wiaan Mulder and Simon Harmer claimed three wickets each whilst Duanne Olivier and Maharaj shared the rest four wickets between them equally.

South Africa nevertheless, came to bat again with 236 runs lead and declared their 2nd innings on 176 for six. Sarel Erwee was down on 41 and Kyle Verreynne scored 39 runs. Taijul notched three wickets while Miraz took two and Khaled got the rest.

Maharaj was named both the Player of the Match and the Player of the Series for his fiery spells.

Bangladesh however, departed home for South Africa last month to play three ODIs and two Test matches. After historic 2-1 series win against hosts, Bangladesh succumbed badly in the red ball game.











