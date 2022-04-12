Abahani likely to get walkover against Valencia

The Maldives Club Valencia did not come to play against Dhaka Abahani in the preliminary round-1 match of the AFC Cup scheduled to be played today (Tuesday) in Sylhet.

As the third-placed team in the Male league didn't come, according to the rules, opponent Abahani is likely to get a walkover. The match commissioner revealed that to the media.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is yet to formally inform Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) about its decision on the match.

However, it was pretty clear to the fans what was going to happen to the match after the announcement of the suspension of the official press conference on Monday afternoon.

It was learned that Club Valencia, the Maldives team did not come to Bangladesh to play the AFC Cup qualifiers due to its financial problems. The club cancelled the air tickets to Dhaka at the last minute.

According to the rules, if Abahani gets a walkover, the club will get a chance to play directly in the play-off stage to be played on 19 April. There the boys will face the winner of the match between India's Mohun Bagan and Sri Lanka's Blue Star match.













