Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:04 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

AFC Cup Preliminary Round-1

Abahani likely to get walkover against Valencia

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 238
Sports Reporter

The Maldives Club Valencia did not come to play against Dhaka Abahani in the preliminary round-1 match of the AFC Cup scheduled to be played today (Tuesday) in Sylhet.
As the third-placed team in the Male league didn't come, according to the rules, opponent Abahani is likely to get a walkover. The match commissioner revealed that to the media.
The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) is yet to formally inform Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) about its decision on the match.
However, it was pretty clear to the fans what was going to happen to the match after the announcement of the suspension of the official press conference on Monday afternoon.
It was learned that Club Valencia, the Maldives team did not come to Bangladesh to play the AFC Cup qualifiers due to its financial problems. The club cancelled the air tickets to Dhaka at the last minute.
According to the rules, if Abahani gets a walkover, the club will get a chance to play directly in the play-off stage to be played on 19 April. There the boys will face the winner of the match between India's Mohun Bagan and Sri Lanka's Blue Star match.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
De Jong stoppage time header gives Barca victory over Levante
Man City and Liverpool seek perfection in push for glory
‘Extremely poor batting cause disastrous result’
Mominul defends Mushfiqur's reverse sweep shot
South Africa coach Boucher admits off-field issues 'tough'
Sheikh Jamal confirms DPL Super League
Bangladesh digest another shameful Test defeat
Abahani likely to get walkover against Valencia


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft