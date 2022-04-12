BNP asks ACC to probe AL leaders audio conversation

The BNP lodged complaints with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe the money laundering and leaking of sensitive audio conversation between Law Minister Anisul Haque and Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman.

BNP Joint General Secretary Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal submitted complaints to ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain on Monday. BNP Joint Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu was present at the time.

Moazzem Hossain Alal answered the questions of the reporters in front of the ACC headquarters after the allegations were made. BNP Joint General Secretary said, "We want to know the progress of the investigation into the recently leaked conversation between Law Minister and Advisor to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and the arrest warrant of Mohtashem Babar in Faridpur on charges of money laundering."

Mentioning the leaked audio conversation as highly sensitive, Alal said, "This audio disclosed the highest level of corruption in the country has taken place. We want strong investigation of the matters."

Various documents related to the conversation were handed over to the commission, he said, adding to that, "We submitted a pen drive and some documents regarding the allegation."

"We also asked for a clear explanation regarding the Mohtashem Babar's 2,000 crore money laundering case," Alal also added.











