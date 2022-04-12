Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

BNP asks ACC to probe AL leaders audio conversation

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 167
Staff Correspondent

The BNP lodged complaints with the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to probe the money laundering and leaking of sensitive audio conversation between Law Minister Anisul Haque and Private Industry and Investment Adviser to Prime Minister Salman F Rahman.
BNP Joint General Secretary Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal submitted complaints to ACC Secretary Mahbub Hossain on Monday. BNP Joint Office Secretary Taiful Islam Tipu was present at the time.
Moazzem Hossain Alal answered the questions of the reporters in front of the ACC headquarters after the allegations were made. BNP Joint General Secretary said, "We want to know the progress of the investigation into the recently leaked conversation between Law Minister and Advisor to the Prime Minister Salman F Rahman and the arrest warrant of Mohtashem Babar in Faridpur on charges of money laundering."
Mentioning the leaked audio conversation as highly sensitive, Alal said, "This audio disclosed the highest level of corruption in the country has taken place. We want strong investigation of the matters."
Various documents related to the conversation were handed over to the commission, he said, adding to that, "We submitted a pen drive and some documents regarding the allegation."
 "We also asked for a clear explanation regarding the Mohtashem Babar's 2,000 crore money laundering case," Alal also added.







« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dies of Covid after 6 days
Students of Narayanganj Fine Art Institute busy making folk motifs
Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalists
BNP asks ACC to probe AL leaders audio conversation
BNP staged drama at ACC: Hasan Mahmud
Why inaction in removing harmful content from FB be not declared illegal: HC
Dipu Moni briefs on 2023 syllabus of SSC, HSC exams today
Muslim Bazar massacre in 1971: Remains buried


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft