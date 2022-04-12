Video
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:03 PM
Home Back Page

BNP staged drama at ACC: Hasan Mahmud

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 198
Staff Correspondent

Awami League (AL) Joint General Secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Hasan Mahmud on Monday criticized BNP's letter to the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) saying they staged a drama.
The minister told reporters after distributing Press Institute Bangladesh (PIB)-Sohel Samad Memorial Award 2020 at his office at the Secretariat in the capital. He handed over the award to journalist Syed Badrul Ahsan.
Earlier, BNP joint secretary general Syed Moazzem Hossain Alal along with the opposition party's assistant office secretary Taiful Islam Tipu went to the ACC office around 1pm and handed over a letter to the authorities concerned demanding investigation into the allegations of corruption against ruling party leaders.
Hasan Mahmud said when the world champion in corruption talk on corruption then it creates a joke among the people.
"I watched on television that few people like Alal-Dulal those who became world champions in corruption went to ACC. I think if ACC interrogates them then they will get the information about the looting that took place through Hawa Bhaban and how the country has become a five-time champion in corruption because of them."
About the release of Munshiganj school teacher Hriday Mandal, the minister said, "The whole incident of Hriday Mandal is regretful and unexpected.  After the release, he said there is a conspiracy against him. I think there may be someone's hand behind it."


« PreviousNext »

