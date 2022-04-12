Why inaction in removing harmful content from FB be not declared illegal: HC





The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain the inaction of the respondents to remove harmful content from the social media Facebook should not be declared illegal.

It also asked the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to exercise their power in accordance with the existing law that allow to remove malicious content from Facebook.

In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the rule.

Advocate Taposh Kanti Ball appeared for the petitioner while Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented the BTRC during the hearing on the petition.

Taposh said that on December 20 last year, four people, including Selim Samad, a resident of Dhaka, Victor Roy and SM Masum Billah, a law teacher at Jagannath University, jointly filed a writ petition with the HC seeking its directive to order removing harmful content from Facebook.

During the Durga Puja on October 13 last year, police recovered a green-coloured Quran from Cumilla puja mandap that triggered widespread violence against the minority community in the country after posting the incident on social media, especially on Facebook, he added.

Communal attack took place in different parts of the country including Ramu in Cox's Bazar, Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria, Shalla in Sunamganj, Borhan Uddin in Bhola, Satkhira, Patgaon in Lalmonirhat and others, he noted.

After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Tuesday issued the rule.











