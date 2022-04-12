Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 12 April, 2022, 2:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Why inaction in removing harmful content from FB be not declared illegal: HC

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 210
Staff Correspondent



The High Court on Tuesday issued a rule asking the authorities concerned to explain the inaction of the respondents to remove harmful content from the social media Facebook should not be declared illegal.
It also asked the authorities concerned to explain why they should not be directed to exercise their power in accordance with the existing law that allow to remove malicious content from Facebook.
In response to a writ petition, the HC bench comprising Justice Md Mozibur Rahman Miah and Justice Khizir Hayat issued the rule.
Advocate Taposh Kanti Ball appeared for the petitioner while Khandaker Reza-e-Rakib represented the BTRC during the hearing on the petition.
Taposh said that on December 20 last year, four people, including Selim Samad, a resident of Dhaka, Victor Roy and SM Masum Billah, a law teacher at Jagannath University, jointly filed a writ petition with the HC seeking its directive to order removing harmful content from Facebook.
During the Durga Puja on October 13 last year, police recovered a green-coloured Quran from Cumilla puja mandap that triggered widespread violence against the minority community in the country after posting the incident on social media, especially on Facebook, he added.
Communal attack took place in different parts of the country including Ramu in Cox's Bazar, Nasirnagar in Brahmanbaria, Shalla in Sunamganj, Borhan Uddin in Bhola, Satkhira, Patgaon in Lalmonirhat and others, he noted.
After hearing on the petition, the HC bench on Tuesday issued the rule.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
One dies of Covid after 6 days
Students of Narayanganj Fine Art Institute busy making folk motifs
Army Chief of Staff General SM Shafiuddin Ahmed talks to journalists
BNP asks ACC to probe AL leaders audio conversation
BNP staged drama at ACC: Hasan Mahmud
Why inaction in removing harmful content from FB be not declared illegal: HC
Dipu Moni briefs on 2023 syllabus of SSC, HSC exams today
Muslim Bazar massacre in 1971: Remains buried


Latest News
Russia refocusing on Donbas but no offensive yet: Pentagon
E-commerce thrives in Bangladesh rapidly
SSC, HSC exams of 2023 to be held on shortened syllabuses
3-day Boisabi festival begins in hilly districts
Rain likely in parts of country
53 arrested from parts of Dhaka for extortion, mugging: RAB
Bhasan Char needs more resources for Rohingyas: Ambassador
Eight killed in Mexico City gun attack
Buying more Russian oil is not in India's interest, Biden to Modi
Japan imposes additional sanctions on Russia
Most Read News
One killed in clash over taking girl child to mosque in Narsingdi
Bangladesh logs one Covid death after six days
Neptune's 'unexpected' temperature changes leave scientists in shock
BNP’s letter to ACC a drama: Hasan
Peoples crowd due to shortage of buses in the capital’s Shahbagh
Dispelling rumour about the death of MP Akbar Hossain Pathan
BSTI begins issuing halal certificates
Rotary International accords reception to three of its governors
HC rejects bail to 'Golden Monir' in money laundering case
Pakistan parliament to select new PM today
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 223353467, 223353481-2; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft