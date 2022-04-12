Dipu Moni briefs on 2023 syllabus of SSC, HSC exams today

Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni will speak on the syllabus of SSC, HSC and equivalent examinations of next year at press briefing today.

She will hold a press conference on Tuesday (April 12) at 12:30pm in the meeting room of the Ministry of Education, said MA Khair, Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education. It is known that the syllabus of SSC and HSC candidates of 2021 and 2022 was reduced for not taking physical classes due to Covid pandemic.

But now classes have resumed as per normal rules in the educational institutions. In this situation, many are questioning whether the syllabus of SSC and HSC candidates of 2023 is being reduced.









