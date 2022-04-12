Muslim Bazar massacre in 1971: Remains buried

The remains of the victims of the Muslim Bazar massacre by the Pakistani army during the Liberation War in 1971 were buried with state honours at the Martyred Intellectuals' Graveyard at Mirpur in the city on Monday.

The burial was held under the supervision of the Bangladesh Army and in presence of Chief of Army Staff General S M Shafiuddin Ahmed, said an ISPR press release.

On July 27, 1999, while digging a well during the renovation of the Nuri Mosque in Mirpur's Section 12, many remains including skulls and bones, human hair braids, veils, and pieces of clothing were unearthed.

For confirmation of whether the recovered bones and skulls were evidence of the genocide of 1971, the War Crimes Facts Finding Committee examined the evidence of martyrs and carried out scientific research, added the release. The research included examining tissue samples of blood relatives of the martyrs.

Later, some of the remains were donated to the Liberation War Museum and some to the Army Museum for preservation.

Senior officers of the army, other members of the army and local dignitaries were also present at that time. -UNB









