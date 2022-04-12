Japan to continue to help Bangladesh repatriate Rohingyas

Japanese Foreign Minister Hayashi Yoshimasa has said on Monday that his country would continue to assist Bangladesh in the efforts to repatriate the Rohingyas to Myanmar.

He made the assurance when Foreign Minister AK Abdul Momen sought more involvement of Japan for an early solution to the Rohingya problem, a Foreign Ministry release said.

During the meeting, the Japanese Minister Hayashi raised the situations in Ukraine, North Korea and in the Indo-Pacific and sought Bangladesh's understanding and cooperation.

Momen said Bangladesh is a peace-loving country and against war.

Bangladesh placed the issue of Rohingya problem and steps taken so far including relocation of 30,000 Rohingyas voluntarily to Bhashan Char, the release said.

Momen thanked Japan who has come forward to assist Bangladesh as well as for her persistent commitment.

"Where there is war be it in Iraq, Afghanistan, Syria or Libya there is collateral damage of life and property which we are witnessing in Ukraine. Bangladesh sheltered Rohingyas on humanitarian ground and supported action for humanitarian access in Ukraine," he said.

Momen was on transit in Tokyo for several hours and left for Palau on Monday afternoon to participate in the Ocean Conference to be held on April 11-15 in 2022.

The hour-long bilateral meeting was their first official talks after Minister Hayashi took office in November, 2021, according to a message received from Tokyo.

The meeting was held at the backdrop of the two friendly countries' celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on February 10 in 2022.











