Tourist sector hit hard during pandemic: Survey

Covid-19 pandemic has greatly affected the tourist sector, according to a survey of the Bangladesh Institute of Development Studies (BIDS).

The sector counted a loss of around Tk 60,000 crore in gross value, the survey said.

The survey styled 'The Covid-19 Pandemic and Hospitality and Tourism Sector in Bangladesh' was revealed at a seminar organized by the BIDS at its conference room in Dhaka on Monday.

Before pandemic, the sector's gross value added was over Tk 150,000 crore, according to the research organization, but the corona virus's repercussions lowered it to roughly Tk 95,000 crore. More than 40 percent of the losses were in the transportation industry, while hotels and resorts accounted for around 29 percent.

Restaurants, on the other hand, bore 25 percent of the loss with other connected businesses covering the rest. Gross value added (GVA) is an economic productivity indicator that evaluates a corporation's, company's, or municipality's contribution to an economy, producer, sector, or region.

The BIDS surveyed 200 hotels and resorts, 138 travel agencies and tour operators, 200 eateries, and 63 tourism SMEs across the eight divisional cities and Cox's Bazar.

The findings show that sales and revenue in the sector dropped significantly in the April-June quarter of 2020 compared to the same period in 2019.











