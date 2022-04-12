Video
Ctg AL city unit conference likely to be held in June

Published : Tuesday, 12 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 226
Nurul Amin

CHATTOGRAM Apr 11: Organizational activities of Chattogram City unit Awami League got momentum ahead of the triennial conference in June.
The central committee has asked the existing expired city unit to hold its conference by June this year.
The central committee has formed a four member committee to constitute 15 organizational teams to prepare for the conference. The Committee members are acting President Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, General Secretary AJM Nasiruddin, Vice President Advocate Ibrahim Hussain Chowdhury Babul and the City Mayor Rezaul Karim Chowdhury.
They committees will hold conferences of all 15 thanas and 43 wards by May.
Meanwhile, the City Unit leaders have sent letters to all 15 conveners of the organizational teams. The triennial conference of Chattogram District North unit of Awami League was held on December 7 in 2019 after long seven years.
But the triennial conferences of Chattogram district South and City units had been postponed. The conferences were scheduled to be held on December 8 and 9 consecutively in 2019 as per directive of the central committee of Awami League.
The City unit conference had been postponed to hold it after the Chattogram City Corporation elections scheduled to be held in April 2020. But the conference of Chattogram District South unit had been postponed as it had failed to hold the Upazila units conference in time.
 M A Salam, and Sheikh Ataur Rahman Ata were elected President and the General Secretary respectively of the Chattogram District North unit in a conference held on December 7 in 2019. A total of 352 councilors took part in the election of the triennial conference of the unit.
The annual conference of the district units was scheduled to be held every three years as per constitution of the party.
But the annual conference of Chattogram City units was held in 2013 while the South unit was held in 2014.
As a result, the date of all three district units of Chattogram AL expired earlier. So, formation of the new committees of all three units is inevitable as per constitution.
Meanwhile, Late Mohiuddin Chowdhury was elected President and AJM Nasiruddin was elected as General Secretary of the City unit in the conference held in 2013.
After Mohiuddin Chowdhury died in 2017 Mahtabuddin Chowdhury, Vice President of the committee, has been working as the Acting President of the unit.
Muslemuddin Chowdhury was elected President and Mafizur Rahman as the General Secretary of Chattogram South Unit in a conference held in 2014.


