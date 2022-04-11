Video
Monday, 11 April, 2022
Home Business

Banking Events

Premier Bank inks deal with Fintech Innovations International DMCC

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 39
Business Desk

The Premier Bank Limited signed an agreement with Fintech Innovations International DMCC recently at The Premier Bank Head Office in presence of M. Reazul Karim, Managing Director and CEO of the bank and Azizunnessa Huq Dolly, Managing Director and Chief Country Officer, Bangladesh of Fintech Innovations International DMCC, says a press release.
Kazi Ahsan Khalil, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer, Mr. Shibly Sadeque, Executive Vice President and Head of International Division of the bank and other officials of both the organizations were present at the signing ceremony.
Under the agreement, The Premier Bank Limited will be able to participate in the FI e-marketplace through Trade Assets portal for trade finance business i.e. LC Advising, Confirming and UPAS funding using the latest Blockchain technology.



