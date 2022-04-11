MBL starts 13th foundation training for MTO for 2nd phase



Mercantile Bank Ltd (MBL) Training Institute started three week long Foundation Training for its newly recruited Management Trainee Officers on 05 April for the 2nd phase.A total number of 48 MTOs participated in the training. Md. Quamrul Islam Chowdhury, MD and CEO of the Bank inaugurated the training and spoke on the occasion highlighting the importance of Foundation Training and advised participating officers to be strictly compliant with the central bank circulars and guidelines and be proactive in providing excellent service to the customers of the bank. He also emphasized on honesty and ethical practices in discharging assigned responsibilities by the officers.Mati Ul Hasan, Additional Managing Director and CRO of the bank was also present at the inaugural program and conducted a session. Javed Tariq, Principal of MBTI, along with other faculty members of the institution were present in the programme.