

BKB holds branch managers’ conference for Barishal division

The Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest. He gave special emphasis on disbursing new loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection. Besides this he also urged to achieve 100pc of all targets to make every branch profitable.

He gave emphasis to the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank. The Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Board Secretary Kazi Mohammad Nozre Moin and the Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam also spoke as special guests.

The General Manager of Barishal Division Mohammad Salahuddin Razib (In Charge) presided over the conference. Among others, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.





A day-long branch managers' conference and business review meeting for Barishal Division of Bangladesh Krishi Bank (BKB) was held at Hotel Graver Inn Internationl, Kuakata, Patuakhali recently, says a press release.The Managing Director Md. Ismail Hossain addressed the conference as chief guest. He gave special emphasis on disbursing new loans, collecting deposit with lower interest rate along with loan recovery and remittance collection. Besides this he also urged to achieve 100pc of all targets to make every branch profitable.He gave emphasis to the recovery of classified loans (NPL) as well as to increase low cost and no cost deposit for rapid progress of the bank. The Deputy Managing Director Chanu Gopal Ghosh, Board Secretary Kazi Mohammad Nozre Moin and the Deputy General Manager of Credit department Mohammad Moinul Islam also spoke as special guests.The General Manager of Barishal Division Mohammad Salahuddin Razib (In Charge) presided over the conference. Among others, Chief Regional/Regional Managers, Divisional/Regional Audit Officers and concerned officials of the division were present on the occasion.