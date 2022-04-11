Video
Korean language course to be launched for migrant workers

Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 95
Business Correspondent

Prerona Foundation, a social welfare and non-profit organisation, has recently joined hands with Bangladesh Foreign Employment Council (BFEC) to initiate a language course targeted for the outgoing low-skilled migrant workers to various countries.
The initial focus of the training programme will be migrant workers travelling to South Korea. The objective of this language course is to capitalise on the widening opportunities that Korea is offering to Bangladeshi workers through its EPS (Employment Permit System) programme.
Prerona Foundation and BFEC will jointly organise the Korean language course, initially enrolling 20 low-skilled workers. The programme organisers believe there is a substantial scope in offering training to the migrant workers and hope that this language course can positively affect the wages earned by the migrant workers and in turn, boost the remittance inflow of the country.
Upon completion, the trained workers will be sent to South Korea through Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL), under Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.
Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs said, "The language course could be pivotal in improving the wellbeing of the migrant workers. If we could work on developing the language proficiency of our migrant workers, they will start to earn more in salary. The resulting increase in remittance inflow means, the government would enjoy a boost in their foreign reserve as well."
Shehzad Munim, Member, Advisory Council, Prerona Foundation, said, "We really want to create an ecosystem where we can work together and utilise the opportunities through effective public-private partnerships in driving the development aspirations of the nation".
M Nayeem Hossain, President, BFEC said, "We would like to offer training programmes for migrant workers covering a range of categories starting from language courses, hospitality services and other technical areas, to enhance their employability."
The soft launch event of the "Korean language course" was held in Dhaka recently. Sheikh Shabab Ahmed, Director, Governing Body, Prerona Foundation, shared a detailed outline of the course at the programme. The launching event was graced by the presence of Shabbir Ahmad Chowdhury, Secretary (West), Ministry of Foreign Affairs; M Nayeem Hossain, President, BFEC; Shehzad Munim, Member, Advisory Council, Prerona Foundation; Md. Miarul Haque, Managing Director, DHL Express; Dr. Riad Mamun Prodhani, Managing Director & Country President, Novartis (Bangladesh) Limited; Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, former Managing Director and CEO, Robi Axiata Ltd.; Quazi M Shahed, CEO, Zunoks; Zara Mahbub, CEO, Dun & Bradstreet Bangladesh; Banani Biswas, General Manager, Bangladesh Overseas Employment and Services Limited (BOESL); and Tareq Rafi Bhuiyan, Secretary General, Japan Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JBCCI); among others. H.E. Md Nazrul Islam, Ambassador of Bangladesh to Ethiopia, and Zaved Akhtar, CEO, Unilever Bangladesh were also present during the event via virtual medium.


