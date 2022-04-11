Bangladesh ready to move PTA proposal to Nepal

Bangladesh is set to put forward a package of proposals, including the signing of Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA), with Nepal during the upcoming foreign office consultation (FOC).

The Bangladesh side will also submit proposals to its Nepalese counterpart for reduction of tariffs, removal of non-tariff barriers and para-tariff measures and rationalization of sensitive lists under SAPTA/APTA, officials in Dhaka said.

Other proposals to be placed before the meeting include finalisation of the model text of bilateral investment treaty (BIT), holding trilateral meeting on hydropower cooperation and air connectivity and amendment to air service agreement between Bangladesh and Nepal.

Besides, issues of water resources management, BBIN, BIN MVA and BBIN JWG, inclusion of Rohanpur-Singhabad as additional transit for Nepal, defence corporation, visa and consular, health care, fisheries and livestock, agriculture, cooperation and engagement in the sector of youth development and sports, education, information technology, disaster management, climate change and memorandum of understanding (MoU) on tourism corporation are likely to come up at the meeting for discussion, they said.



An inter-ministerial meeting on the upcoming FOC was held virtually on March 21. The FOC between Bangladesh and Nepal is scheduled to be held at Pokhara in Nepal on tomorrow (Tuesday) and the day after.

The first FOC was held on 31 July 2012 in Dhaka while the 2nd FOC was held in October 2017 in Dhaka, according to the meeting minutes.

The negotiation process of finalizing the text of PTA to be signed between Bangladesh and Nepal had been going on for three years, a senior official said.

PTA between the two countries has not been finalised as Nepal is yet to share the offer and request lists with Bangladesh. The PTA text and Rules of Origin have almost been finalized. With regard to the product list, Nepal requested to keep the Bangladesh's request list limited to 20 products.

In response to its request, the Ministry of Commerce sent a revised request list of 20 products. The Nepalese side is yet to share the offer list.

There is a huge potential of export of diversified products to Nepal. Bilateral trade between Bangladesh and Nepal stood at around US$ 73.47 million in the fiscal year 2020-21.

Bangladesh imports yarn from around 22 countries. The import volume of yarn from Nepal is only about US$ 1-2 million against the total bilateral trade volume with Nepal which is US$ 80 million in the current fiscal year so far, according to meeting minutes.















