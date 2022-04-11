

Huawei organises campus recruitment event at IUT

Abu Raihan Mostofa Kamal, Professor & Head of the Department of CSE, IUT; Dr. Hasan Mahmud, Assistant Professor, Department of CSE, IUT; Md. Fara Newas, Senior HR Manager of Huawei; Md Iftakhairul Alam Shehab, HR Manager, Huawei; Md Khalid Hossain, HR Executive were present at the event, says a press release.

Abu Raihan Mostofa Kamal says about this initiative, "We appreciate the fact that Huawei has come to our campus to hire students from our campus. It is fact that, every student has a lot to contribute to the industry, to the society. To give them opportunity, a collaboration between universities and different organizations is very important and it will also develop the ICT ecosystem and local resources. Huawei has been supporting this cause for a long time. Especially, the campus recruitment idea is really good for the students who aspire to build a career in the ICT sector. I believe my students can add value to the operation of Huawei who is an enabler of digital Bangladesh."

Md. Fara Newas says, "Huawei believes in empowering the communities where it works. The youth of Bangladesh has a great spark inside. And we have been working to ignite them with various youth empowerment projects. We believe the students who will be recruited through this camp will contribute to Huawei's ambition to bring a fully connected, intelligent Bangladesh."

Samiha Tarannum, a student from IUT, shares, "As a student of Engineering university I am well-aware about the global position of Huawei in the ICT field. And recently I have come to know that the working environment in Huawei Bangladesh is really nice. There are enough scopes of learning and growing. I am inspired by the result-driven culture of this company and the friendly atmosphere among the colleagues. If I get recruited, it will open up new frontiers for me."

This campus recruitment event has been organized for the students of the Department of Computer Science & Engineering and Electrical & Electronics Engineering of IUT. Around 196 students from these two departments took part in the test. The test was taken in two phases; the MCQ exam, followed by an interview to select the candidates for final recruitment.

Huawei organizes similar recruitment events in other public and private universities on regular basis. And in that way, it has numbers of fresh university graduates on new job openings.





















