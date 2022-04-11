

DIU Chairman leads in Global Entrepreneurship Congress

Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University (DIU) and Daffodil Family led the Bangladesh delegation. Among others Mrs. Shahana Khan, Managing Director of Daffodil Computers Limited; Firdausi Qadri, Senior Scientist and Head, Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit ofICDDRB, Md. Asif Iqbal, Senior Lecturer, Ms. Beauty Akter, Senior Lecturer of the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of DIU andNirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Angels also joined that delegation.

It is to be mentioned that Dr. Md. Sabur Khan is the Managing Director of Global Entrepreneurship Network in Bangladesh and under his leadership, GEN Bangladesh has made itself one of the most active GEN countries in the world, says a press release.

Aligning the GEN mission to celebrate, support, understand and connect entrepreneurship, the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of DIU relentlessly working on youth entrepreneurship development in Bangladesh. This year, GEN Bangladesh has got nominated in three separate categories for the prestigious GEN Compass Awards.

HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, Ministry of Energy, Saudi Arabia; HE Khalid Al-Falih, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabia; HE Abdullah Bin AmerAlswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia; Steve Wozniak, Co-founder, Apple; Princess Lamia BintMajed Al Saud, Secretary-General, Alwaleed Philanthropies, Saudi Arabia; Marc Randolph, Co-founder + Former CEO, Netflix; Philip Gaskin, Vice President of Entrepreneurship, Kauffman Foundation; BadrAlBadr, CEO, Misk Foundation; leaders of business, government, and civil society, development partners, along with many other dignitaries and successful entrepreneurs and guests from 200 countries were also present.

Since it launched in 2009, the Global Entrepreneurship Congress is an inter-disciplinary yearly gathering of startup champions from around the world where entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, thought leaders, and policymakers work together to identify new ways of helping founders start and scale new ventures around the world. This active participation opened up the scope to flourish Daffodil and Bangladesh with many country representatives to build a large scale international networking & contacts.



















A delegation represented Daffodil and Bangladesh in the grand 4 days event of Global Entrepreneurship Congress- GEC 2022held at The Ritz Carlton, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 27th to 30th April with the representation of more than 200 countries.Dr. Md. Sabur Khan, Chairman, Daffodil International University (DIU) and Daffodil Family led the Bangladesh delegation. Among others Mrs. Shahana Khan, Managing Director of Daffodil Computers Limited; Firdausi Qadri, Senior Scientist and Head, Mucosal Immunology and Vaccinology Unit ofICDDRB, Md. Asif Iqbal, Senior Lecturer, Ms. Beauty Akter, Senior Lecturer of the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of DIU andNirjhor Rahman, CEO of Bangladesh Angels also joined that delegation.It is to be mentioned that Dr. Md. Sabur Khan is the Managing Director of Global Entrepreneurship Network in Bangladesh and under his leadership, GEN Bangladesh has made itself one of the most active GEN countries in the world, says a press release.Aligning the GEN mission to celebrate, support, understand and connect entrepreneurship, the Department of Innovation and Entrepreneurship of DIU relentlessly working on youth entrepreneurship development in Bangladesh. This year, GEN Bangladesh has got nominated in three separate categories for the prestigious GEN Compass Awards.HRH Prince Abdulaziz Bin Salman Al Saud, Ministry of Energy, Saudi Arabia; HE Khalid Al-Falih, Ministry of Investment, Saudi Arabia; HE Abdullah Bin AmerAlswaha, Minister of Communications and Information Technology, Saudi Arabia; Steve Wozniak, Co-founder, Apple; Princess Lamia BintMajed Al Saud, Secretary-General, Alwaleed Philanthropies, Saudi Arabia; Marc Randolph, Co-founder + Former CEO, Netflix; Philip Gaskin, Vice President of Entrepreneurship, Kauffman Foundation; BadrAlBadr, CEO, Misk Foundation; leaders of business, government, and civil society, development partners, along with many other dignitaries and successful entrepreneurs and guests from 200 countries were also present.Since it launched in 2009, the Global Entrepreneurship Congress is an inter-disciplinary yearly gathering of startup champions from around the world where entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, thought leaders, and policymakers work together to identify new ways of helping founders start and scale new ventures around the world. This active participation opened up the scope to flourish Daffodil and Bangladesh with many country representatives to build a large scale international networking & contacts.