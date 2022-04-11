India raises inflation projection to 5.7pc

NEW DELHI, April 9: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday sharply raised its inflation forecast to 5.7% from the earlier 4.5%, and lowered its GDP estimate to 7.2% from 7.8% for 2022-23, citing the impact of escalating geopolitical tensions triggered by the war in Ukraine.

The 5.7% forecast is closer to the upper band of the central bank's tolerance level.

"Economic activity, although recovering, is barely above its pre-pandemic level," RBI governor Shaktikanta Das said in his policy statement. Das said the spike in international crude oil prices since February-end poses substantial upside risk to inflation through both direct and indirect effects.

RBI governor Shaktikanta Das in his policy statement on Friday said the external geopolitical developments during the past two months have led to the materialisation of downside risks to the domestic growth outlook and upside risks to inflation projections presented in the February MPC resolution. "Inflation is now projected to be higher and growth lower than the assessment in February," he added.

The finance ministry had estimated growth to be in the 8% to 8.5% range in 2022-23 but has said if crude oil prices remain persistently high it could have implications for growth and inflation. -TNN











