Oracle, AICPA, CIMA to tackle the technology skills gap in finance

Oracle and the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (the Association) founded by the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), Sunday announced an introductory certification series to address the technology skills gap in finance and accounting.

Created in collaboration with Oracle, AICPA & CIMA's new "Agile Finance Transformation Certification Series" is designed to equip finance leaders with practical knowledge required to embrace the latest finance technology, processes, best practices, and skills to help them succeed in changing business environments and accelerate their careers, says a press release.

As businesses navigated recent market disruptions, finance teams rapidly embraced cloud technology that would help drive critical business decisions. However, only 10 percent of finance leaders believe their teams have the full complement of technology skills needed to support their organization's finance transformation ambitions.

To meet demand, create career advancement opportunities, and help their organizations succeed, finance professionals are hungry to improve their digital transformation skills. Yet, only six percent of finance leaders say they have a robust finance training program in place.

The course materials walk through critical steps for finance leaders to begin the transformation journey from the perspective of a finance practitioner who has successfully completed a transformation project. The certification series features key elements including: Practical steps to guide a finance transformation journey; Proven best practices and corresponding operational blueprints; New skills that support and accelerate career development; Real world experiences delivered by Oracle finance leaders based on their own finance transformation.

The "Agile Finance Transformation Certification Series" is now available globally from the AICPA Store. Attendees can earn 21.5 Continuing Professional Education (CPE) credits for the three-part certification. The total cost of the program is US$1,485 for non-AICPA or CIMA members, and US$1,195 for members. Learn more about the Agile Finance Transformation Certification Series here and enter code "Launch15" to save 15% off the training through July 31, 2022.







