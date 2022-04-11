

Mango grove to transform into Bangabandhu Live Mango Museum

'Bangabandhu Live Mango Museum' is being established at Raja's mango grove, the oldest mango orchard in the mango capital. Mango traders, producers, and locals are very happy about this initiative by the local administration.

According to the local administration, mango is the main cash crop of Chapainawabganj. The economy of this region fully depends on mango production and its price. Mangoes of many varieties including Gopal Bhog, Khirsapati, Fazli, Amrapali, Ashina, Khudi Kirsha, Brindabani, Lakshmanbhog are produced in the district. Meeting local and national demand, businessmen export mangoes to the world market.

Besides conventional and familiar mangoes, many varieties of mangoes are being produced in Chapainawabganj which have sweet taste and flavour. But, due to a lack of marketing and publicity, these mangoes are neglected in the market and mango growers do not get a good price. At one stage, farmers become discouraged to produce these tasty mangoes. As a result, many mangoes become extinct, and many more are on their way to extinction.

The district administration has taken initiative for the conservation of these mangoes through this museum. The district administration has already published an album titled 'Mangopedia' naming 100 popular and unpopular mangoes.

Concerned people said construction works of 'Bangabandhu Live Mango Museum' will be completed within December this year. The construction works of the boundary wall and rest house of the mango museum have already been completed. Other works are going on in full swing.

Abdur Rahim, a worker of Raja's mango grove, said, "Once this orchard was neglected. Now I am nursing this grove under the supervision of the UNO. The grove is now looking very attractive. Many people visit this orchard every day. We are very happy. Hope more tourists will visit the grove when it transforms into a museum soon."

Local college student Mahfuz Alam, who has come here from Shyampur under upazila to enjoy the natural beauty of the orchard, said, "I heard the name of the place on Facebook. Then I decided to visit this historical place. I am mesmerized by seeing the beauty of the mango grove. We have no park or place for entertainment and recreation in the upazila. The government is establishing a live mango museum here named after Bangabandhu. It is a great initiative by the administration."

While speaking about the live mango museum, Mango grower Rafiqul Islam said, "All mango growers will be benefitted from this museum. I extend thanks to them for giving us such a live museum. Now we can present our mangoes across the globe and we can earn more money. Besides, the name of Chapainawabganj will glitter on the world map."

Ismail Khan Shamim, general secretary, Shibganj Mango Producer Co-operative Society Limited and mango exporter said, "It was our long-standing demand to establish a specialized institution in the district for mangoes. Live mango museum will increase the tourism sector here and we will be economically benefited."

Shibganj Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Shakib Al Rabbi said, "Chapainawabganj is famous for mangoes. We are establishing the 'Bangabandhu Live Mango Museum' in Kansat for the conservation of mango varieties and to boost tourism in the district. People of the region will be benefited from the museum."

Deputy Commissioner AKM Galib Khan said, "Mango museum is being established by the district administration for zamplasma of mangoes, producing mango plants of many varieties and to attract tourists." -UNB





