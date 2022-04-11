Online PGD courses on customs, VAT, income tax begins

Video
Published : Monday, 11 April, 2022 at 12:00 AM  Count : 9
Business Correspondent

Inaugural ceremony of the six months long Online Postgraduate Diploma (PGD) Courses on 'Customs, VAT & Income Tax Management', 6th Batch and 'International Trade (Export & Import) Management', 7th Batch was held virtually on Friday last.
DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque joined the programme as the Chief Guest and inaugurated the grand opening of these training courses.
DCCI Senior Vice President Arman Haque advised the participants to have proper knowledge of VAT and Income Tax for achieving long-term business success in the current competitive global market. One should have a clear idea about VAT and Income Tax and other Tax formalities to run his/ her business successfully.
Adequate knowledge about rules and procedures of VAT and Income Tax helps a businessman to run the business professionally. He also stated that the world becomes more global and connected, International trade can be a useful asset to bring people and countries together.
Executive Secretary of Dhaka Chamber Md. Joynal Abdin, Course Coordinator Tamanna Sultana, Joint Executive Secretary, DBI and all participants were also present in the occasion.


